Robert W. Baird Lowers Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $40.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DT. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 55.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 29.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.