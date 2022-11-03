Robert W. Baird Trims L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Target Price to $290.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $332.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $272.36.

LHX opened at $238.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,478 shares of company stock valued at $11,472,458 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

