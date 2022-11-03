Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells $341,549.84 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $12.33. 22,512,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,707,609. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $38.17.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 221.99%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,556,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,476 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,352,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,397,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,743,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

