Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $13.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 9.5 %

HOOD stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 720,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,371,049. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 221.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $274,799.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,942.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $274,799.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,942.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,352,000. Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,743,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,925,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,203,000 after buying an additional 8,412,905 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,065 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Articles

