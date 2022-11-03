Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Buys 29,300 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 29,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,073,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,502,567.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Jay Farner bought 29,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,335.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Jay Farner bought 30,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Jay Farner bought 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,533.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Jay Farner bought 31,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Jay Farner bought 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Jay Farner bought 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,287.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Jay Farner purchased 28,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $199,785.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Jay Farner purchased 29,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $199,715.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Jay Farner purchased 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Jay Farner purchased 30,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $201,971.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of RKT stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.75. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $18.13.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

