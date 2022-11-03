Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Trading Down 0.9% This Week

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $172.47 million and approximately $8,894.00 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,618.11 or 0.07982527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,338.42 or 0.31451763 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012284 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,618.47574704 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $9,000.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.