Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 3.1% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Rockwell Automation worth $40,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK traded up $9.58 on Thursday, reaching $244.96. The stock had a trading volume of 32,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,344. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.98. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

