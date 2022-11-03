Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Increased to $243.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $241.00 to $243.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.12.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $8.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.30. 33,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after purchasing an additional 261,227 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,015,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

