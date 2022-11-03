Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 78.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.73. Roku has a 1 year low of $47.27 and a 1 year high of $314.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.03 and a beta of 1.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Roku by 334.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 1,757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 193.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

