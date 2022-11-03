Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 78.33% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.72.
Roku Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.73. Roku has a 1 year low of $47.27 and a 1 year high of $314.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.03 and a beta of 1.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Roku Company Profile
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roku (ROKU)
- eBay or Ety: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.