Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Wedbush

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.00) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded Roku from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna downgraded Roku from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Roku from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.20.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $54.32 on Monday. Roku has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $314.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $78.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -150.89 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Roku Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,263,000 after buying an additional 434,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Roku by 23.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,553,000 after buying an additional 1,408,323 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Roku by 31.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,251,000 after buying an additional 1,344,218 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.