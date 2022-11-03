Round Dollar Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, Round Dollar has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for $13.35 or 0.00065827 BTC on popular exchanges. Round Dollar has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and $69,211.00 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,261.40 or 0.31013486 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012113 BTC.

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

