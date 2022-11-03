Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Shares Up 2%

Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF – Get Rating) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 46,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 99,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
Roxgold Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.
Roxgold Company Profile
Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roxgold (ROGFF)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.