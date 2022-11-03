Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $62.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,132. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $107,722,892. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 162.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

