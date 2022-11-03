Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $62.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.30% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.
Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,132. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management
In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $107,722,892. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 162.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
