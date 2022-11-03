Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$30.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Topaz Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $19.68.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

