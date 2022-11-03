Royal Bank of Canada Increases Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$123.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.56.
Shares of TSE TIH traded up C$0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$103.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$100.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.13. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$93.25 and a one year high of C$124.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16.
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
