Royal Bank of Canada Trims Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Target Price to $47.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

Rapid7 Price Performance

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $8.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 214,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.37. Rapid7 has a one year low of $38.36 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,883 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after purchasing an additional 243,040 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,229,000 after acquiring an additional 99,953 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,730,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,611,000 after acquiring an additional 77,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

