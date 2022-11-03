Royal Bank of Canada Trims Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Target Price to $1.00

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.48% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $1.55 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

SKLZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. 159,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,016,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.20. Skillz has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $13.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Skillz had a negative net margin of 68.02% and a negative return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $73.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at $48,225,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 58.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,981,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,912 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 2,216.8% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,555,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,880 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 141.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,669,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after acquiring an additional 574,314 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

