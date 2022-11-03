Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $126.48

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$126.48 and traded as high as C$127.21. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$126.07, with a volume of 1,825,529 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$143.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$137.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.73.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$174.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$124.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$126.47.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$12.13 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9600002 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.89, for a total transaction of C$509,291.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$733,464.87. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,027.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

