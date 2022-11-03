Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $126.48

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$126.48 and traded as high as C$127.21. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$126.07, with a volume of 1,825,529 shares traded.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$143.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$137.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.73.

The firm has a market cap of C$174.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$124.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$126.47.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$12.13 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.89, for a total transaction of C$509,291.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$733,464.87. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,027.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

