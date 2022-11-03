Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Ryerson Stock Performance

NYSE RYI traded down $7.19 on Thursday, hitting $24.42. 521,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $904.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Transactions at Ryerson

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.73. Ryerson had a return on equity of 95.50% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ryerson will post 13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

