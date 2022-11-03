Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.8% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Salesforce by 15.4% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 456 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $419,267.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,619,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $419,267.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,619,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,576 shares of company stock worth $11,950,718. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Down 0.2 %

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.76.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $149.76. 75,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,650,091. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $137.59 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $149.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.80, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.22 and a 200 day moving average of $167.69.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

