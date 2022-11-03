Salzhauer Michael Acquires 3,000 Shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Salzhauer Michael owned 0.17% of Third Coast Bancshares worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCBX. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 130.1% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 282,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 159,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 189.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 134,767 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the first quarter worth $1,909,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the first quarter worth $1,211,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the first quarter worth $996,000. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on TCBX. Raymond James cut Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Third Coast Bancshares to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.
Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance
About Third Coast Bancshares
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.