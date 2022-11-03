Salzhauer Michael Buys 7,298 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the quarter. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida comprises 2.2% of Salzhauer Michael’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Salzhauer Michael owned approximately 0.18% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 0.2 %

SBCF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.40. 453,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBCF shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Stories

