Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SIS. TD Securities boosted their target price on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.67.

Savaria Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of SIS traded up C$1.32 on Thursday, hitting C$14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.01. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$12.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$921.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savaria

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$192.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$195.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.04, for a total transaction of C$150,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,729,887.50.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

