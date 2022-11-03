Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.31

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.52, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $712.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.51.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Institutional Trading of Schnitzer Steel Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 98.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 39,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 19,448 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after buying an additional 60,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Further Reading

