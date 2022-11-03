Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5.60 Per Share

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Stock Performance

LON SOI opened at GBX 241.71 ($2.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market cap of £629.83 million and a P/E ratio of 3,992.68. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 230 ($2.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 277 ($3.20). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 249.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 256.77.

Get Schroder Oriental Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Schroder Oriental Income Fund

In other news, insider Isabel Liu acquired 2,474 shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £6,457.14 ($7,465.76).

About Schroder Oriental Income Fund

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.