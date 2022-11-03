Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,860. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.78.

