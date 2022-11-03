Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Reduced by United Bank

United Bank reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 817,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after acquiring an additional 72,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 31,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.19. 19,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,239. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average is $73.52.

