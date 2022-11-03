Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,863 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.3% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,303 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,531,000 after purchasing an additional 709,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 900,581 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $72.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,239. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.52.

