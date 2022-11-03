Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,076,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,719,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.36. The stock had a trading volume of 48,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,239. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.52.

