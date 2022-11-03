Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Raised by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 439.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,812 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 817,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after buying an additional 72,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 31,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $72.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,239. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.52.

