Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.