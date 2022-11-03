Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 44,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 35,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in International Business Machines by 71.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after buying an additional 29,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $136.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.71 billion, a PE ratio of 99.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.53. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $144.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.