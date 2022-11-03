Scotia Capital Inc. Has $8.53 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 242,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 22,806 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 87,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

