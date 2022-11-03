Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390,344 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $17,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $34,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 7.6 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

