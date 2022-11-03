Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 11,212 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,212 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.33% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $11,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $61.88 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.34.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

