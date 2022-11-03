Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,566 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,866 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.13) to GBX 2,761 ($31.92) in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($34.69) to GBX 2,900 ($33.53) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($35.84) to GBX 3,200 ($37.00) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,119.38.

Shell Stock Down 1.7 %

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $54.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $197.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

