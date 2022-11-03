Scotiabank Cuts Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to C$41.50

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$41.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.67.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. Stelco has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $45.45.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

