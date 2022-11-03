Scott Farquhar Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,525,108.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,560 shares in the company, valued at $61,004,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, October 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total value of $1,728,915.94.

On Monday, October 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total value of $1,755,533.20.

On Thursday, October 13th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68.

Atlassian Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $174.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,389,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,019. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $454.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.