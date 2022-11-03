Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.69.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Secure Energy Services stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,723. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.29. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$4.58 and a 52-week high of C$7.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

About Secure Energy Services

In related news, Director Rene Amirault bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,515,615.47.

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.