Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires 105 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,428,000 after purchasing an additional 158,565 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $177.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.40. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

