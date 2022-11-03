Select Energy Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Select Energy Services has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Select Energy Services to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Select Energy Services Price Performance

WTTR opened at $9.19 on Thursday. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $10.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $335.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth $150,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 5.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Select Energy Services by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $367,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

