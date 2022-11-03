Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.60 to $9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02. Sempra also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.70 to $9.00 EPS.

Shares of SRE traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth $221,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Sempra during the second quarter worth $669,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 436.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,611,000 after acquiring an additional 149,486 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sempra by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sempra by 41.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

