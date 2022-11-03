Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,920 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $40,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 20.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 111.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 14,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE stock traded up $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $152.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,661. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.34. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.