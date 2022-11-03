ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy Sells 6,600 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $385.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,512. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.45, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 183,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,007,000 after acquiring an additional 101,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

