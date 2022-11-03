Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.08

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.07.

Shenandoah Telecommunications has increased its dividend by an average of 311.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to earn $0.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, VP Heather K. Tormey sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $60,789.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

