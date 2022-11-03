Short Interest in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expands By 5.0%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Express Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of EXPR stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Express has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10.
Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Express had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 440.33%. The business had revenue of $464.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Express will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Express
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Express
Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Express (EXPR)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.