Short Interest in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expands By 5.0%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Express Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Express has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Express had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 440.33%. The business had revenue of $464.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Express will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Express

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Towle & Co increased its holdings in Express by 26.9% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 5,085,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 1,077,980 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter worth $1,957,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter worth $1,507,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Express by 36.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,648,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 711,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Express by 183.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 446,872 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Express

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

