Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.40

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Nomura downgraded Showa Denko K.K. from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Showa Denko K.K. Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Showa Denko K.K. Company Profile

Showa Denko K.K. ( OTCMKTS:SHWDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Showa Denko K.K. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

