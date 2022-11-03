Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,769 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 264.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Signature Bank by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Signature Bank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 20,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Signature Bank by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SBNY. TheStreet downgraded Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.14.

Signature Bank Trading Down 8.3 %

SBNY opened at $146.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $135.10 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

