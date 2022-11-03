Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Silgan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years.

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $45.99 on Thursday. Silgan has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.87.

SLGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Silgan by 21.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Silgan by 9.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Silgan by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Silgan in the first quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

