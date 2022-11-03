Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Price Target Raised to SEK 50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 45 to SEK 50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLCMF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sinch AB (publ) from SEK 17 to SEK 19 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sinch AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Sinch AB (publ) Trading Up 89.1 %

OTCMKTS:CLCMF traded up 1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 3.31. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082. Sinch AB has a twelve month low of 1.75 and a twelve month high of 15.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 2.21 and a 200 day moving average of 3.50.

About Sinch AB (publ)

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

